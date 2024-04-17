Microsoft issues reminder about end of support for Office 2016 and Office 2019

Word 2019

For anyone who is using Office 2016 or Office 2019, there is just 18 months of support remaining. Microsoft has reminded users about the October 2025 date for end of support and warned that this could leave individuals and organization exposed to security issues. Also affected are Exchange Server and Skype for Business Server.

Microsoft says that as of mid-October next year it will il no longer provide security fixes, bug fixes, or technical support. The advice -- it will not surprise you -- is to upgrade to Microsoft 365 to access the likes of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams.

The date to keep in mind is October 14, 2025, and Microsoft has a stark warning for those planning to stick with Office 2016 or Office 2019 after this time. The company says that "using products after end of support leaves your organization vulnerable to potential security threats, productivity losses, and compliance issues".

The list of software titles that will no longer receive support from Microsoft is pretty lengthy; the company shares the following list:

  • Office 2016, Office 2019 Applications: Access 2016, Access 2019, Excel 2016, Excel 2019, OneNote 2016, Outlook 2016, Outlook 2019, PowerPoint 2016, PowerPoint 2019, Project 2016, Project 2019, Publisher 2016, Publisher 2019, Skype for Business 2016, Skype for Business 2019, Visio 2016, Visio 2019, Word 2016, Word 2019
  • Productivity Servers: Exchange Server 2016, Exchange Server 2019, Skype for Business Server 2015, Skype for Business Server 2019

With a year-and-a-half still to go, Microsoft is encouraging users, particularly organizations, to begin preparations for the end of support. More details, resources and advice are available from the company here.

Image credit: DenniznDreamstime.com

