TUXEDO Stellaris 17 (Gen6): A high-performance portable Linux workstation

TUXEDO Computers has launched the 6th-generation Stellaris 17, a new high-performance laptop designed for gaming and professional use. The device is equipped with advanced components including an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor. This setup enables it to deliver exceptional performance comparable to high-end desktop PCs.

The Stellaris 17 includes a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches, a 99 Wh battery, and a 17-inch display that has a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. These features are packed into a chassis that combines aluminum and high-quality plastics, providing a robust yet portable frame. The overall build is designed to be fingerprint-resistant and durable, with a total weight of 2.8 kg and a height of 27 mm.

To manage heat, the Stellaris 17 employs a sophisticated cooling system with dual fans and six heatpipes that support a total thermal design power of 230 watts. An optional external water cooling unit, the TUXEDO Aquaris, can increase cooling efficiency further, allowing for a maximum power consumption of 275 watts.

The Stellaris 17 comes pre-installed with TUXEDO OS, a Linux distribution developed by TUXEDO Computers. Customers can also choose from other Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu, Kubuntu, or Ubuntu Budgie. The laptop is designed to ensure full compatibility with these systems, offering users a seamless and optimized computing experience.

The TUXEDO Stellaris 17 is available for purchase here now, catering to both professionals and gamers who require powerful computing capabilities in a portable format. The starting price for the Stellaris 17 is €2,099 for customers in Germany, inclusive of taxes, and approximately €1,764 for customers outside Europe, excluding taxes. The base configuration features the Intel Core i9-14900HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, a quiet membrane keyboard, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 500 GB SSD.

