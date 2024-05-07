Micron launches Crucial LPCAMM2 memory with LPDDR5X technology

Micron Technology has introduced the Crucial LPCAMM2, a new form factor for laptop memory that incorporates LPDDR5X mobile memory. This new technology claims to reduce active power consumption by up to 58% and occupy 64% less space than DDR5 SODIMMs, aimed at enhancing laptop performance for professionals and creators.

Jonathan Weech, senior director of product marketing for Micron’s Commercial Products Group, stated, “LPCAMM2 is a game-changer for mobile workstation users who want to enjoy the benefits of the latest mobile high performance memory technology without sacrificing superior performance, upgradeability, power efficiency or space. With LPCAMM2, we are delivering a future-proof memory solution, enabling faster speeds and longer battery life to support demanding creative and AI workloads.”

Lenovo has incorporated the LPCAMM2 into its Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7, making it the first laptop to utilize this new memory form factor. Yasumichi Tsukamoto, vice president, Commercial Product Solutions Development at Lenovo, commented on the integration, “Lenovo’s ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 is the first laptop available in the market that can leverage the newest LPCAMM2 form factor to enable higher performance, faster AI workflows, scalable memory capacity and improved battery life for mobile workstations and thin and light laptops. This powerful combination not only provides an enhanced user experience, but the low power memory used in LPCAMM2 modules helps reduce overall energy consumption in our laptops.”

The LPCAMM2 supports higher speeds up to 7,500MT/s, which is approximately 1.3 times faster than DDR5 SODIMMs, and offers up to 80% less standby power. It is designed to maximize bandwidth for AI workloads and applications by filling all 128 bits of CPU bus width with a single module. Additionally, unlike soldered-down memory, LPCAMM2 modules are upgradeable, allowing users to increase memory capacity as needed.

Micron’s LPCAMM2 is currently available in 32GB and 64GB densities and can be purchased exclusively through www.crucial.com. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty.