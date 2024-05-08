Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

Microsoft has unveiled a substantial $3.3 billion investment in Southeast Wisconsin, aimed at bolstering the region's stature as a leading center for AI-driven economic growth, innovation, and job creation. Today, Microsoft President Brad Smith, alongside President Joe Biden, made the announcement at Gateway Technical College, heralding a new era for the state's economic landscape.

Brad Smith, Microsoft's Vice Chair and President, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "Wisconsin has a long legacy of manufacturing excellence. We are excited to harness AI to propel the next generation of manufacturing companies, jobs, and skills not just in Wisconsin but nationwide."

This investment strategy is multifaceted, targeting infrastructure development, educational initiatives, and community support to foster long-term economic and technological growth across Wisconsin.

Microsoft's commitment includes a $3.3 billion infusion into cloud and AI infrastructure by 2026. A key component of this initiative is the establishment of a cutting-edge datacenter campus in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. This project is poised to create approximately 2,300 union construction jobs by 2025 and promises numerous long-term employment opportunities thereafter. The data center will empower local and national businesses to leverage advanced cloud services and AI technologies, enhancing their competitiveness and operational efficiency.

In collaboration with Gateway Technical College, Microsoft will also set up a Data Center Academy to train over 1,000 students within five years, preparing them for IT and datacenter careers spawned by this expansion.

Microsoft plans to establish the nation’s first manufacturing-focused AI Co-Innovation Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. This facility will serve as a nexus for AI research and development, providing 270 local companies, including 135 manufacturers, with access to Microsoft's AI expertise and resources. This initiative aims to accelerate innovation and efficiency in the manufacturing sector through tailored AI solutions.

Understanding the crucial role of skilled labor in AI adoption, Microsoft has partnered with various educational and community organizations to train over 100,000 Wisconsinites in generative AI by 2030. Programs will include extensive training on new AI applications like Microsoft Copilot, and immersive bootcamps for local leaders on integrating AI tools within their organizations.

Beyond economic growth, Microsoft is dedicated to supporting the local community through educational programs and youth employment initiatives. The company's ongoing partnerships aim to expand access to STEM education and provide practical training for young people across the region.

Furthermore, Microsoft is mindful of its environmental footprint, planning a new 250-megawatt solar project with National Grid to commence in 2027. This project is part of a broader strategy to meet local energy demands sustainably, highlighting Microsoft's commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.

This significant partnership between Microsoft and Wisconsin, marked by today's announcements with President Joe Biden, not only underscores the state's innovative spirit but also sets a robust framework for future technological advancements. President Biden's presence highlights the national importance of these initiatives, promising a transformative impact on local economies and job creation. As Wisconsin gears up to become a leading AI hub, the collaborative efforts with Microsoft are poised to usher in a new era of growth and opportunity for its residents.