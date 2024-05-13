Google and Apple team up to enhance privacy with new Bluetooth tracker alerts

Google and Apple have developed a new industry specification aimed at enhancing user privacy and safety across mobile platforms. The specification, named "Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers," is designed to alert users on both Android and iOS devices if a Bluetooth tracking device is potentially being used to track them without their knowledge.

This initiative is a response to the growing concern over the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices, which are primarily intended for locating personal belongings. With the new specification, Google has rolled out this feature to Android devices running version 6.0 and above, while Apple has incorporated it into iOS 17.5.

Android users will now receive a “Tracker traveling with you” notification if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device, such as an AirTag or other compatible tags, is detected moving with them over time. This alert will be triggered regardless of the platform with which the device is paired. Users will be able to see the tracker's identifier, activate a sound on the tracker to locate it, and access steps to disable the device if necessary.

The specification has already seen support from Bluetooth tag manufacturers like Chipolo, eufy, Jio, Motorola, and Pebblebee, who have agreed that their future products will be compatible with this new standard. This feature is built with privacy and security at its core, embodying Google's commitment to making its Find My Device service both secure and private by default.

This collaboration extends beyond the two tech giants. Google and Apple are engaging with the Internet Engineering Task Force through the Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers working group to establish an official standard. This collaborative effort not only sets a precedent for industry cooperation but also reinforces the importance of community and industry input in shaping technology that safeguards user privacy.

