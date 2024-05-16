Microsoft launches modular Proteus Controller to make PC and Xbox gaming more accessible

Microsoft has teamed up with Byowave to produce a highly customizable, modular controller designed for those who find traditional gamepad-style controllers difficult or impossible to use.

The announcement coincides with Global Accessibility Awareness Day, which falls on the third Thursday of May each year. Comprising cube-like modules and interchangeable faceplates that allow for dozens of configurations, the Proteus Controller lets users create a completely personalized gaming experience.

Microsoft says that the Proteus Controller is "a modular adaptive kit giving disabled gamers the tools to build their own way to play". It is just one part of a number of accessibility-related announcements made by the Xbox team at Microsoft. Others include new and updated support articles for accessibility features of games and gaming in general, and an update to the Xbox Adaptive Controller to expand support for more accessories connected via USB port.

But it is the new, customizable Proteus Controller that is the most eye-catching piece of news. Microsoft partner Byowave describes the controller saying:

The Proteus Controller All-in-One Kit allows gamers to build their own way to play. The unique modular video game controller kit features innovative ‘snap and play’ parts that easily connect together and comes with everything that gamers need to play their favorite Xbox and PC games right out of the box. With this one kit, players can build over 100 million traditional and custom configuration and LED lighting variations.

Priced at $299, the Proteus Controller is available to pre-order here; if you're quick, you can save 15 percent off the usual price, bringing it down to $255.

