PDP launches Victrix Gambit Prime Wired Tournament Controller for Xbox and PC

Not a fan of wireless controllers? Well, there is some great news for you! You see, Performance Designed Products LLC (a Turtle Beach company) has launched the Victrix Gambit Prime Wired Tournament Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The standout feature of the Victrix Gambit Prime is its patented Dual Core Technology, which promises up to eight times faster input responses. This reduction in lag is crucial for gamers looking to maximize their speed and performance. Additionally, the controller comes with 12 swappable components, allowing users to customize it to fit their play style perfectly. A convenient case is included to store any spare parts.

The controller also features patented Clutch Triggers with five trigger stops, including a hair-trigger mode designed for rapid reactions. For those who want to personalize their experience further, the Victrix Control Hub app offers extensive customization options.

Officially licensed for Xbox, the Victrix Gambit Prime Wired Tournament Controller can be purchased from Amazon here now for $79.99.

