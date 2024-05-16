Western Digital unveils world's first 2.5-inch 6TB portable hard drives

In a world where digital content is rapidly expanding, the need for larger and more robust storage solutions has never been greater. Western Digital has stepped up to meet this demand with the introduction of a groundbreaking portable HDD expansion across its WD, WD_BLACK, and SanDisk Professional product lines. These new additions boast the world’s highest storage capacity in a 2.5” portable HDD, bringing 6TB capacities to the WD My Passport portable HDD line, WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD.

“Expanding our portfolio with the world’s first 2.5” 6TB portable hard drive is an incredible technological achievement, and it enables us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible,” said Nitin Kachhwaha, Director of Product Management at Western Digital. “Offering up to 6TB in such a small form factor and accessible price point gives everyone—from students, gamers, professional videographers, and more—greater flexibility to create and keep even more of their essential content in one portable drive.”

Western Digital's premier brands now feature the record-breaking 6TB capacity, providing a more robust, purpose-built solution for a variety of users:

WD My Passport

Adventurers can now store more with the 6TB capacities available for the WD My Passport hard drive line. These drives offer a trusted, portable storage solution equipped with USB-C technology and a sleek metal design. Ready to use right out of the box, the My Passport drives feature a slim form factor for easy transport and 256-bit AES hardware encryption for secure content. Available in various colors, the 6TB WD My Passport Ultra and WD My Passport Ultra for Mac retail for $199.99 MSRP, while the 6TB WD My Passport and WD My Passport for Mac retail for $179.99 MSRP. The 6TB WD My Passport, Works with USB-C, retails for $184.99 MSRP. All models are available now at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, and on the Western Digital Store.

WD_BLACK

The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive now offers 6TB capacities, allowing gamers to store up to 150 games. This drive is designed to upgrade the storage of consoles or PCs, eliminating the need to delete games or updates to make room for new titles. The 6TB WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive retails for $184.99 MSRP and is available now at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, and on the Western Digital Store.

SanDisk Professional

The SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD offers consumers an all-terrain drive with shock, IP54 rain and dust, and crush resistance to protect valuable footage from the field to the studio. The 6TB SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD provides a reliable and portable way to back up photos, video footage, and files wherever adventure leads. It retails for $229.99 MSRP and will be available by the end of this month at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, and on the Western Digital Store.

With these new 6TB portable hard drives, Western Digital continues to push the boundaries of storage technology, providing users with the flexibility and capacity needed to keep up with the demands of the digital age.