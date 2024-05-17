G.SKILL unveils Ripjaws M5 RGB high-performance DDR5 memory

G.SKILL has unveiled its latest memory series, the Ripjaws M5 RGB. This high-performance DDR5 memory series is specifically designed for the latest DDR5-enabled Intel platforms and promises to deliver exceptional performance and aesthetic appeal for a wide variety of PC builds.

The Ripjaws M5 RGB memory kits are set to launch with impressive specifications, including options up to DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 96GB (2x48GB). These kits will be available in both matte black and matte white aluminum heatspreaders, allowing users to choose a look that best fits their build. The series also features customizable RGB lighting, adding a touch of personalization to any setup.

Standing at 41mm tall, the Ripjaws M5 RGB memory kits are designed for a minimalistic yet stylish look. The customizable RGB lighting ensures that the memory will match a wide variety of PC build themes, making it a versatile choice for any PC enthusiast.

Constructed with high-screened ICs, the Ripjaws M5 RGB series offers overclocked specifications across various speeds, timings, and kit capacity configurations. This makes it an ideal choice for performance PC builds, ensuring that users can achieve the high-speed DDR5 performance they need. The series supports Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclock profiles, allowing users to overclock the memory kit easily by enabling XMP in the BIOS with a compatible motherboard and processor.

While pricing and availability are not yet known, you should be able to purchase these sticks of RAM soon here.

