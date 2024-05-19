TerraMaster D8 Hybrid lets you easily add tons of storage to Windows, macOS, and Linux computers

TerraMaster has launched an exciting Kickstarter campaign for its D8 Hybrid, a versatile 8-bay storage solution designed for professionals needing massive data capacity and speed. Best of all, you can score one for under $200 if you act fast!

The D8 Hybrid supports both 3.5-inch SATA drives and M.2 NVMe SSDs, offering a perfect blend of high storage volume and fast data transfer. With Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, it promises rapid access and impressive performance, making it an ideal choice for video editors, photographers, and other creative professionals.

The D8 Hybrid is supports a maximum storage capacity of 128TB, with a USB Type-C port for data transmission at 10Gbps. The device is compatible with NTFS, APFS, Mac OS Extended (Journaled), EXT, FAT32, and exFAT file systems. It supports Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.

A standout feature of the D8 Hybrid is its unique 2+6 RAID Modes. Bays 1 and 2 can be configured for RAID 0, RAID 1, JBOD, or Single, providing options for balancing performance, data redundancy, and storage flexibility based on specific needs and preferences. Slots 3 and 4, along with the M.2 NVMe SSDs, operate as independent units, catering to various storage requirements.

The D8 Hybrid also includes the TerraMaster Push-Lock auto-locking feature for HDD trays, preventing accidental disconnects. Installing M.2 SSDs is simple with specially designed covers and screws, enabling a quick 5-second setup.

TerraMaster's smart cooling system, paired with a whisper-quiet design, keeps your hard drives running smoothly and your workspace peaceful. The fan speed adjusts automatically based on drive temperature, maintaining noise levels as low as 21dB(A). The D8 Hybrid features a hard disk sleep mode that syncs with your computer system, reducing power consumption and extending your disk’s lifespan.

As a tech enthusiast, I'm particularly excited about using the D8 Hybrid to turn my M1 Mac mini into a makeshift NAS. With this DAS connected, I can keep my Mac running with ample storage for tasks like a Plex server, enhancing both my media experience and data management capabilities.

Backers of the campaign will benefit from early bird pricing and exclusive rewards, making this a compelling opportunity for those looking to upgrade their storage infrastructure. The D8 Hybrid’s flexibility, speed, and capacity make it a standout product in the data storage market.

For more information, visit the Kickstarter campaign.