Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 7th Edition and Surface Pro 11th Edition Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11

Microsoft has introduced two new Copilot+ PCs, the Surface Laptop 7th Edition and Surface Pro 11th Edition, designed primarily for business customers. Equipped with Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors and running Windows 11 Pro, these devices promise faster performance and improved AI capabilities compared to the MacBook Air. The new Copilot+ PCs feature integrated NPUs, offering AI-driven tools like Recall, Live Captions with Translations, and Windows Studio Effects, which streamline daily tasks and improve collaboration.

The Surface Laptop 7th Edition offers impressive features such as brighter displays with thin bezels, enhanced connectivity with Wi-Fi 7, up to 22 hours of battery life, and multiple port options. Available in 13.8” and 15” sizes, it combines visual clarity with portability. The Surface Studio Camera and AI-powered Windows Studio Effects ensure clear and confident video calls, while the Omnisonic Speakers and AI-enhanced Studio Mics improve audio quality.

Additionally, the Surface Laptop includes a haptic touchpad with adjustable sensitivity and intuitive gestures, and a keyboard designed for comfort and speed. Security is paramount, with the Microsoft Pluton security processor, TPM 2.0, and Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security.

The Surface Pro 11th Edition boasts a 90% performance improvement over the Surface Pro 9, thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors and integrated NPU. Capable of handling multiple AI models simultaneously, it offers features like Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, optional 5G, and up to 14 hours of battery life. The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard provides flexibility, whether attached or used separately, and the device supports multiple 4K monitors and fast connectivity.

Security remains robust with the Microsoft Pluton security processor, TPM 2.0, and Windows Hello for Business Enhanced Sign-in Security. The NFC reader allows secure password-less authentication, enhancing overall security measures.

Microsoft also emphasizes advances in accessibility, sustainability, and IT tools. The Surface Laptop and Surface Pro include the Precision Haptic touchpad, adaptable for various user needs, and work seamlessly with the Surface Adaptive Kit and Microsoft Adaptive Accessories. Sustainability efforts include using recycled materials and designing for easier repairs, contributing to reduced carbon emissions and waste.

Enterprise security and manageability are enhanced with Arm64 architecture support and updates to Microsoft Configuration Manager. The Surface IT Toolkit and Surface Management Portal provide comprehensive tools for IT management, ensuring seamless deployment and control of Surface devices.

With these new additions, Microsoft continues to offer a range of Windows 11 devices catering to diverse business needs, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and customer choice. The Surface Laptop 7th Edition and Surface Pro 11th Edition will be available to business customers in September, starting at $1,099.