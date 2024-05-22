Enhance your ASUS ROG Ally with the SABRENT HB-ROAY USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub

When it comes to portable gaming, the ASUS ROG Ally is a powerhouse. But what if you could make it even better? Enter the Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub (HB-ROAY). This sleek, form-fitted accessory is designed specifically for the ASUS ROG Ally, offering a perfect blend of functionality and portability.

The Sabrent Gaming Hub is a plug-and-play device, meaning no drivers are needed. Simply attach it to your ASUS ROG Ally and enjoy immediate access to multiple ports. This hub features two USB-A ports, ideal for connecting portable storage, keyboards, mice, and more. Additionally, it includes an upstream USB-C port that connects directly to the Ally, providing high-speed data transfer at up to 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1).

One of the standout features of this hub is its flexible power options. It can be bus-powered or use the USB-C input port for up to 100W power delivery (PD3.0), allowing you to charge and play simultaneously. This is a game-changer for those long gaming sessions where battery life is a concern.

The Sabrent Gaming Hub's design is both lightweight and portable, making it a perfect travel companion for your ASUS ROG Ally. Its compact form means it fits seamlessly with your gaming system, ensuring you can take it anywhere without any hassle.

Compatibility is another strong suit of the Sabrent Gaming Hub. While it's designed with the ASUS ROG Ally in mind, it also supports Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. This versatility means you can use it across various devices (not just ROG Ally), making it a valuable addition to any tech setup.

You can buy it here now for a very reasonable $16.99!

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

