IT and security data is siloed in most organizations

Although the goals and challenges of IT and security professionals overlap, 72 percent of respondents to a new survey report that security data and IT data are siloed in their organization, contributing to elevated security risk.

The survey of over 7,000 executive leaders, IT and cybersecurity professionals‌ and office workers, from Ivanti finds 63 percent report that siloed data slows down security response times.

In addition, 54 percent say that siloed data weakens their organization's security posture, while 41 percent struggle to collaboratively manage cybersecurity. Issues include struggling to make informed security decisions regarding software employees use -- including shadow IT -- (47 percent), devices accessing the network and/or corporate resources (42 percent) and determining what vulnerabilities are exposing their systems (41 percent).

"While data silos can be a technology issue, resolving them and gaining a comprehensive understanding of an organization's risk landscape requires leadership. However, CIOs and CISOs are at odds. They face a tug-of-war challenge between enabling employee productivity while ensuring data security, which can lead to an increase in cyberattacks. To foster a more secure workplace, collaboration is essential," says Jeff Abbott CEO of Ivanti. "When there is CIO and CISO alignment, it helps both parties build consensus on organizational risk tolerance while promoting cross-functional security and IT data collaboration. This eliminates costly ripple effects and increases data accessibility for investments in AI."

The research finds that 95 percent of IT and security professionals believe that security threats will be more dangerous due to AI. However, despite the elevated risk posed by AI, nearly one in three security and IT professionals have no documented strategy in place to address generative AI risks.

On a positive note, cybersecurity is widely viewed as a top priority, even at the board level. 80 percent of those surveyed say their boards include someone with security expertise, and 86 percent say it's a topic of discussion at the board level.

You can get the full report from the Ivanti site.

Image credit: Anyaberkut/Dreamstime.com