Boost your productivity with a FREE copy of 'Microsoft Outlook For Dummies' worth $18

No Comments

Learn all about the best application for emailing, scheduling, collaborating, and just plain getting stuff done.

Did you know that Microsoft Outlook can do everything, including cook your dinner? Okay, it can’t cook your dinner. But it can deliver your email, filter out the junk, help you organize your life, sync data to the cloud, integrate with iOS and Android, and about a zillion other things. Microsoft Outlook For Dummies shows you how to work all the basic and advanced features of the Office 2021 version. 

Outlook is loaded with interesting productivity tools that most people -- even in business environments -- don’t know about. Did you know you can create automated mail-handling rules? Translate messages into other languages? Share your calendar with other people? It’s true, and when people start wondering how you suddenly got to be so productive, you can tell them: Outlook For Dummies. 

  • Take a stroll around the basic interface and emailing capabilities of Outlook for Office 2021 
  • Use Outlook to create daily and monthly schedules, manage a to-do list, organize messages into folders, and make notes for later reference 
  • Discover advanced and little-known features that will help you get organized and stay on top of things 
  • Sync email across your devices and access Outlook from any computer, tablet, or phone 

For users who are brand-new to Outlook and those upgrading to the latest version, this book makes it simple to get going. 

Outlook For Dummies from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 4, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Boost your productivity with a FREE copy of 'Microsoft Outlook For Dummies' worth $18

AI crawlers -- what are they and why are they a problem? [Q&A]

Spotify is discontinuing Car Thing, purposely bricking devices and telling users to throw them away

Unlike Netflix, Disney et al, Google thinks password sharing is a good idea

AiDot launches Linkind SL5 Smart Solar Spotlight for your yard or garden

TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Linux ultrabook is powered by AMD or Intel

Deepfakes pose growing fraud risk to contact centers

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

28 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

21 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

9 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Start menu ads are rolling out to all Windows 11 users -- here's how to turn them off

7 Comments

Microsoft makes the Windows 11 Start Menu expandable with Start Menu Companions

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.