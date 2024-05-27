Sabrent USB-C Enclosure for M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSDs simplifies upgrading Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Surface Pro 9, and more

Sabrent’s USB-C Enclosure for M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSDs (EC-NE30) offers a straightforward solution for handling your compact drives. Whether you need to prep an M.2 2230 SSD for your Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Surface Pro 9, or other portable gadgets, this enclosure has you covered.

How does it work? Simply insert the SSD, secure it with the latch, and connect via USB-C. This versatile enclosure is compatible with all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux-based options, ensuring hassle-free setup with its integrated cable and plug-and-play functionality—no drivers needed.

For optimal performance, the enclosure supports USB-C connections at speeds up to 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1), while maintaining backward compatibility with earlier USB versions. With support for UASP and TRIM, it ensures maximum efficiency and longevity.

Constructed from durable aluminum and ABS plastic, the EC-NE30 enclosure offers improved ruggedness and effective heat dissipation without sacrificing portability. Its built-in USB-C cable makes it convenient to carry on the go.

Beyond backward compatibility, this bus-powered enclosure requires no additional drivers and offers seamless plug-and-play operation. It supports a broad range of operating systems and securely holds any M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD with an easy-to-use retention clasp.

You can buy the Sabrent USB-C Enclosure for M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSDs here now for just $22.99.

