Microsoft brings Copilot to Telegram

Microsoft has brought its AI-powered Copilot chatbot to the Telegram messaging platform in beta. Designed to enhance user interaction, it leverages Microsoft's GPT models and Bing Search capabilities to provide a wide array of services. These include answering queries with quick facts, offering travel advice, updating sports scores, and giving movie recommendations. Users can interact with Copilot by typing natural language commands, similar to messaging a friend.

To access Copilot, Telegram users can either follow a direct link if they are already using the Telegram app or web platform, or search for @CopilotOfficialBot in Telegram's search bar. Currently in beta, Copilot is free for all users and is available across various operating systems including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, as well as via web browsers.

Copilot is built to generate responses based on internet content, which means it can sometimes produce answers similar to those available online. As with all AI tools, users are encouraged to consider the context of AI-generated content and verify information where necessary.

Microsoft's development of Copilot adheres to its Responsible AI principles, which emphasize safety, fairness, and transparency in AI applications. These principles are part of Microsoft's broader commitment to developing AI in an ethical and responsible manner. Privacy is also a key consideration for Microsoft.

Overall, Microsoft’s introduction of the Copilot chatbot on Telegram seems to reflect the company’s broader strategy to embed AI across a wide range of digital platforms. By making Copilot available on Telegram, Microsoft may be aiming to make its AI tools more ubiquitous, integrating them into the daily digital experiences of a diverse user base. This approach not only expands the reach of Microsoft’s AI capabilities but also potentially sets the stage for future integrations that could reshape how users interact with technology on a global scale.

