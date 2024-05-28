Microsoft Start Weather blows away the competition with AI-powered forecast accuracy

Microsoft Start Weather has been recognized as the “overall most accurate weather forecast provider globally” by ForecastWatch for the second consecutive year, relying on AI technology for enhanced forecasting accuracy.

This recognition followed an independent analysis involving 22 weather services, evaluated across 13 metrics throughout 2023. Microsoft Start Weather performed notably well in accuracy for predicting temperatures and cloud cover for short-term forecasts of 1-5 days.

Traditional weather forecasting has relied on supercomputers and physics simulations, but Microsoft Start Weather has integrated AI to utilize extensive weather datasets, computational models, and user-generated data. This AI-driven approach supports a variety of predictive features, from immediate rain and snow forecasts to longer-range 30-day forecasts.

The service is part of initiatives like NOAA’s Weather Ready Nation and the UN’s Early Warnings for All, aimed at enhancing weather preparedness globally. Microsoft Start Weather is integrated into multiple Microsoft platforms including Windows, Edge, MSN, Bing, and its mobile app, facilitating broad access to weather updates.

By improving forecast accuracy and distribution, Microsoft Start Weather helps users make safer, more informed decisions regarding weather conditions. This initiative is part of Microsoft’s broader goal to empower individuals and organizations globally.