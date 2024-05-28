Opera integrates Google Cloud’s Gemini models for enhanced browser AI

Opera has revealed a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to integrate Gemini models into its Aria browser AI, marking a significant advancement in browser technology. This collaboration will see the incorporation of Google's latest and most advanced large language model, Gemini, into Opera's Aria, which is powered by the multi-LLM Composer AI engine. This engine is uniquely capable of selecting the optimal model for different user tasks, enhancing performance and user experience.

The Gemini model is celebrated for its modern, powerful capabilities and user-friendly design, and its integration is expected to boost the accuracy and speed of information delivery to Opera users. "Our companies have been cooperating for more than 20 years, and we are excited to deepen this collaboration into the field of generative AI to further power our suite of browser AI services," said Per Wetterdal, EVP of Partnerships at Opera.

The latest AI Feature Drop from Opera, now available in the Opera One Developer version, introduces free image generation using Google Cloud's Imagen 2 model and a new text-to-voice feature utilizing Google’s cutting-edge text-to-audio model. "We believe the future of AI will be open, so we’re providing access to the best of Google’s infrastructure, AI products, platforms, and foundation models to empower organizations to chart their course with generative AI," added Eva Fors, Managing Director at Google Cloud Nordic Region.

Opera has been exploring the potential of browser AI for over a year, with all its flagship browsers, including the gaming-oriented Opera GX, now offering access to the new browser AI capabilities. Additionally, Opera recently established a green energy-powered AI data cluster in Iceland, equipped with NVIDIA DGX supercomputing, to support rapid expansion of its AI program.

