Ubuntu Linux 24.04 now optimized for Milk-V Mars RISC-V single board computer

Canonical has officially released the optimized Ubuntu 24.04 image (available here) for the Milk-V Mars, a credit-card-sized RISC-V single board computer (SBC) developed by Shenzhen MilkV Technology Co., Ltd.

The Milk-V Mars is the world’s first high-performance RISC-V SBC of its size. Powered by the StarFive JH7110 quad-core processor, the board is equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and supports various modern interfaces, including USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0 for 4K output, and Ethernet with PoE capabilities. It also offers comprehensive expansion options with M.2 E-Key and extensive MIPI CSI channels, making it an ideal choice for developers and tech enthusiasts.

The collaboration between Canonical and Milk-V marks a noteworthy development in the realm of open-source technology. By bringing Ubuntu 24.04 to the innovative RISC-V based Milk-V Mars, this partnership not only broadens the capabilities available to developers but also underscores the growing influence of RISC-V technology in the computing industry.