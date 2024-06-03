97 percent of organizations worried about AI security threats

A new report from Deep Instinct shows that 97 percent of security professionals are concerned that their organization will suffer an AI-generated security incident.

In addition 75 percent have had to change their cybersecurity strategy in the last year due to the rise in AI-powered cyber threats, with 73 percent expressing a greater focus on prevention capabilities.

The report, based on a survey of 500 senior cybersecurity experts from enterprises

with 1,000+ staff, finds executives are under particular threat with 61 percent of organizations experiencing a rise in deepfake incidents over the past year, 75 percent of these attacks impersonating an organization's CEO or another member of the C-suite.

AI is also taking a toll on cybersecurity professionals, with 66 percent admitting their stress levels are worse than last year.

"AI-generated cyberattacks continue to increase exponentially, and organizations can no longer defend against them by relying on legacy, reactive cybersecurity tools," says Lane Bess, CEO of Deep Instinct. "Here's my challenge for CISOs, boards, and security teams: prioritize prevention before it's too late. Deep Learning is the only way to combat these AI-powered threats by predicting and preventing the next cyber threat before it happens, bolstering cybersecurity resilience, and alleviating burnout."

Among other findings 41 percent of organizations still rely on EDR solutions to protect them from adversarial AI -- but less than a third (31 percent) plan to increase their EDR investments to prepare for unknown attacks. 42 percent of organizations currently use preventative technologies, like predictive prevention platforms, to help protect against adversarial AI. However, more than half (53 percent) of security professionals feel pressure from their board to adopt tools that allow them to prevent the next cyberattack.

The full Voice of SecOps 2024 report is available from the Deep Instinct site.

Image Credit: Arsenii Palivoda/Dreamstime.com