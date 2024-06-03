Sony PlayStation VR2 finally gets PC support for Steam

PlayStation VR2 launched last year, and many PS5 players were impressed with its innovative gameplay and immersive sensory features. Now, Sony has taken another step to expand its VR ecosystem. Starting August 7, PlayStation VR2 will support Steam on PC, opening up a whole new world of gaming possibilities.

This move allows players to buy and play Steam’s vast library of VR games, including popular titles like Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR, and War Thunder. However, to get started, players will need to purchase a PlayStation VR2 PC adapter, available for $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 at select retailers and direct.playstation.com. Additionally, a DisplayPort 1.4 compatible cable and a Steam account are required, along with a PC that meets specific minimum requirements.

Minimum PC requirements

Operating system : Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture required)

: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture required) RAM / memory : 8GB or more

: 8GB or more GPU / graphics card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture required), NVIDIA RTX series, AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later, AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later (For the best performance, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later, or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later recommended)

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture required), NVIDIA RTX series, AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later, AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later (For the best performance, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later, or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later recommended) DisplayPort : DisplayPort 1.4 (standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port required)

: DisplayPort 1.4 (standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port required) USB : Direct connection only

: Direct connection only Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Setting up is straightforward: connect the PlayStation VR2 to your PC using the adapter and DisplayPort 1.4 cable, then download the PlayStation VR2 App and SteamVR App from Steam. This setup allows you to customize settings, set up your play area, and start exploring SteamVR’s extensive game library.

It's important to note that performance may vary based on your PC setup, system compatibility, and the quality of your DisplayPort 1.4 cable. Additionally, SteamVR titles have their own system requirements, so check each game's details on Steam.

While the PS VR2 on PC supports many high-fidelity and sensory features, some key PS5-exclusive features like HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and advanced haptic feedback (other than rumble) are not available. However, users can still enjoy 4K visuals (2000 x 2040 per eye), a 110-degree field of view, finger touch detection, see-through view, foveated rendering (without eye tracking), and 3D Audio in supported games.

Although the most immersive experience remains on PS5, the ability to play a broader range of VR games on PC using the same headset is a significant addition. Steam’s vast library includes multiplayer open worlds, survival horror, stealth action games, sports sims, puzzlers, and free-to-play titles.

In celebration of this expansion, Sony is offering a $100 discount on PS VR2 and the PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle for PS5 as part of the Days of Play promotion until June 12. These deals are available at direct.playstation.com and participating local retailers, with offers varying by region.

