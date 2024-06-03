TCL 50 LE Android smartphone available from Verizon Prepaid for $79.99!

TCL Mobile has expanded its portfolio with the TCL 50 LE, an entry-level smartphone from its 50 Series, making high-quality technology accessible at just $79.99! This fully-equipped Android phone is available exclusively through Verizon Prepaid (buy it here).

Feature-Packed and Budget-Friendly

The TCL 50 LE is engineered to keep users connected and entertained. It boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring vivid and smooth visuals. The phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6765 octo-core processor, clocked up to 2.2GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable via MicroSD up to 512GB. It runs the latest Android 14 operating system, providing a user-friendly experience with access to a multitude of apps and services.

Advanced Connectivity and Network Specifications

The TCL 50 LE supports extensive network bands including GSM, UMTS, and comprehensive 4G LTE coverage, ensuring reliable service across different geographies. It offers dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port for efficient data transfer and connectivity. Users can also benefit from the mobile hotspot capability to stay connected on multiple devices.

Multimedia and Design

In terms of multimedia capabilities, the TCL 50 LE includes two speakers with dual audio amplifiers for an enhanced audio experience. The device is designed with a sleek profile, measuring just 6.47 x 2.97 x 0.35 inches and weighing 6.9 oz, and it comes in an elegant Storm Gray color.

Impressive Camera and Battery Life

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 13MP main rear camera complemented by a 2MP depth sensor, supporting 1080p video capture. A front-facing 8MP camera with LED flash ensures bright selfies and clear video calls. The TCL 50 LE is equipped with a 4000mAh battery, providing ample power for all-day usage.

Security and Additional Features

Security is paramount with the TCL 50 LE, featuring face unlock and a customizable fingerprint scanner for quick access. It is also equipped with a range of sensors including GPS, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and a gyro for various functionalities.

Wide Availability

After its debut on Verizon Prepaid, the TCL 50 LE will be available at Walmart via Verizon starting June 14, and at Visible by Verizon on June 27. This staggered rollout ensures that more consumers have access to this affordable, feature-packed device.