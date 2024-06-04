Ubuntu Core 24 introduces Linux-based enhancements for IoT and AIoT security and management

Canonical has officially released Ubuntu Core 24, an "immutable" version of Ubuntu tailored for intelligent edge and IoT applications, featuring a 12-year Long Term Support (LTS) commitment. This release encapsulates system components in strictly confined containers, ensuring a secure environment for deploying critical applications on billions of devices globally.

Ubuntu Core 24 supports various architectures including Arm, X86, and RISC-V, transforming Ubuntu into an adaptable platform for edge computing. This version introduces an optimized factory installation process, significantly reducing setup time and supporting secure, air-gapped installations crucial for maintaining global supply chains. Enhanced by validation sets for application management, Ubuntu Core 24 ensures that devices operate with the correct, tested combinations of software, boosting reliability and security.

Mark Shuttlebottom, CEO of Canonical, highlights the strategic importance of this release, "Ubuntu Core 24 brings Ubuntu's extensive application ecosystem to the far edge, empowering next-generation intelligent devices with a full AI stack and a real-time kernel."

For enterprises in regulated industries, Ubuntu Core 24 offers unprecedented control over device communications, enabling complete network disablement during initial setup and supporting offline system upgrades. This feature is crucial for maintaining stringent compliance standards and ensuring secure operations from the initial device boot.

GPU support has also seen significant enhancements, catering to AIoT applications and advanced graphics needs. Ubuntu Core 24 improves hardware compatibility and optimizes resource utilization, facilitating the deployment of high-performance AI models and visually intensive applications directly on edge devices.

Integration with Canonical's Landscape and Microsoft Azure IoT Edge enhances device management capabilities, allowing organizations to tailor their management approach to best fit their operational needs. These integrations provide robust tools for update management, system auditing, and compliance, ensuring seamless operation and maintenance of device fleets.

The release also bolsters support for the robotics sector with new ROS integrations, making Ubuntu Core 24 a compelling choice for developers looking to leverage secure, modular, and efficient robot application deployments.