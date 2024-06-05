Lexar launches ARMOR 700 portable SSD

Lexar has unveiled its latest addition to the portable storage scene, the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD. This device caters to the needs of professional photographers, videographers, content creators, and gamers, providing a significant boost in speed and resilience.

The ARMOR 700 is engineered for extreme conditions, boasting an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance and a rugged design capable of enduring drops up to 3 meters. It offers top speeds of 2000MB/s for both reading and writing, ensuring that performance remains high even under stress.

Notably, the SSD maintains a cool temperature during operation, thanks to its well-thought-out design. It features Lexar® DataShield for enhanced security, utilizing 256-bit AES encryption to keep data safe. The ARMOR 700’s broad compatibility includes devices like PCs, Macs, the iPad, Android devices, the iPhone 15 series, and gaming consoles such as Xbox X|S, PS4, and PS5.

Joey Lopez, Lexar’s Director of Marketing, emphasized the drive's robustness, stating, “The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is the perfect rugged drive to withstand the harsh elements when on the go or everyday hazards at home. It delivers exceptional durability combined with the accelerated performance and superior reliability that Lexar customers expect.”

The ARMOR 700 is available in capacities of 1TB and 2TB, priced at $149.99 and $254.99 respectively. Lexar also plans to expand this range with a 4TB model slated for release in the third quarter of 2024.

