Shokz expands open-ear true wireless earbud line with OpenFit Air

Shokz has announced the expansion of its open-ear true wireless earbud line with the launch of OpenFit Air. These earbuds feature Shokz's signature open-ear design, an adaptable ear hook for improved comfort, and crystal-clear audio.

Vincent Xiong, Chief Executive Officer at Shokz, said, "The evolution of our headphones has led us directly to OpenFit Air, open-ear earbuds that are ideal for working out, commuting, working or studying, and leisure. The team is proud of the excellent engineering to design a secure yet ergonomic earbud with natural audio. The lightweight design and case make OpenFit Air the perfect everyday earbud."

OpenFit Air is designed for maximum comfort and adaptability, with a teardrop-shaped cross-section that minimizes pressure. The earbuds' secure fit is achieved through a 25.5° angle that moves the center of gravity closer to the ear, creating a lighter-than-air feeling. The beveled driver housing at 18° ensures the earbuds fit snugly for any activity.

The earbuds' DirectPitch technology immerses users in their favorite media with a full audio experience, while Shokz OpenBass Air provides deep bass and detailed richness. OpenFit Air features an ultra-fine 0.75mm flexible Ni-Ti memory alloy wire to keep the earbuds in place, and a teardrop-shaped ear hook design for comfort during long listening sessions. The earbuds are available in black, white, and pink, and are designed to be compatible with glasses.

OpenFit Air is equipped with a custom 18 x 11 mm composite dynamic driver unit for powerful audio, and the Shokz App allows users to personalize their sound with four preset EQ modes. The smart mic features two microphones in each earbud that reduce background noise by 96.5%. With up to 28 hours of music or podcast listening time and IP54 water and sweat resistance, OpenFit Air is ideal for on-the-go use. The earbuds also offer a 10-meter Bluetooth 5.2 range and Multipoint Pairing for seamless connectivity.

The OpenFit Air earbuds are available for purchase today from Amazon for $119.95 using the below links.

