TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G Android tablet lands at Verizon Wireless
As the summer travel season ramps up, with over 212 million American adults planning vacations, Verizon Wireless introduces a wonderful travel partner: the TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G tablet. This device promises a glare-free experience ideal for any setting -- be it the sunny window seat of a plane or a cozy spot by the pool.
The TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G stands out with its 10-inch nano-etched display that minimizes glare through adaptive brightness and color tone adjustments, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience. Here are more reasons this tablet is a must-have for summer travelers:
- Eye Comfort: A built-in reading mode mimics the paper-like texture to ease eye strain during long reading sessions.
- Vibrant Display: Enjoy your favorite movies and shows on a stunning LCD screen.
- Long-lasting Battery: Travel with confidence knowing your entertainment and work needs are powered for hours without a charge.
- Seamless Connectivity: Stay connected with fast 5G services exclusive to Verizon, making it easy to check emails, social media, and messages.
- Efficient Multitasking: Powered by a 2.2GHz Octa-core processor and 6GB RAM, the tablet supports Android 14 and split-screen views, combining entertainment and productivity.
Affordably priced at just $6.66 per month for 36 months (0 percent APR, $239.99 retail), the TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G is available exclusively at Verizon. Make it your travel companion this summer and embrace a glare-free digital experience wherever you go.