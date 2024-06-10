Apple Intelligence coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple has unveiled Apple Intelligence, a new artificial intelligence system integrated into the upcoming iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia operating systems. Utilizing generative models and personal context, Apple Intelligence aims to simplify and enhance user tasks through deep integration with Apple devices.

Key Features and Capabilities

Enhanced Writing Tools
Apple Intelligence introduces new writing tools across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. These tools allow users to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text across various applications, including Mail, Notes, and Pages. The tools aim to improve writing efficiency and quality by providing different versions of text, grammar checks, and summaries.

Image Playground
This feature offers users the ability to create images in seconds using three styles: Animation, Illustration, and Sketch. Integrated into apps like Messages and Notes, Image Playground allows users to experiment with visual content creation directly on their devices.

Genmoji Creation
Apple Intelligence also introduces Genmoji, allowing users to create personalized emojis based on descriptions or photos. These can be used in messages and shared as stickers or reactions.

Advanced Photo and Video Features
With Apple Intelligence, users can search for specific photos and videos using natural language. The new Clean Up tool can remove distracting objects from photos, and the Memories feature helps users create personalized storylines from their photos and videos.

Siri Integration
Powered by Apple Intelligence, Siri now offers richer language understanding, more contextual relevance, and a new design. Siri can take actions based on user content and maintain context across requests, providing a more seamless and personal assistant experience.

Privacy and Security

Apple Intelligence emphasizes privacy with on-device processing and the new Private Cloud Compute. This system ensures that more complex requests are handled securely on dedicated Apple silicon servers without retaining or exposing user data.

ChatGPT Integration

Apple is integrating ChatGPT into its platforms, allowing users to access its capabilities within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Siri can utilize ChatGPT's expertise with user consent, and the systemwide Writing Tools can generate content using ChatGPT's models. Privacy protections include obscured IP addresses and strict data-use policies.

Availability

Apple Intelligence will be available in beta this fall for U.S. English users on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later. Additional features and languages will roll out over the next year.

