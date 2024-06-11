Microsoft has quietly withdrawn Windows 11 24H2 after Recall privacy fiasco

No Comments
Windows 11 24H2 2024

When Microsoft announced the new Recall feature that is coming to Windows 11 later this year, privacy concerns were very quickly voiced by many.

In response to this, the company announced that Recall would not be enabled by default and would be made an opt-in feature. This PR move was made very publicly for maximum attention, but Microsoft has also withdrawn the build of Windows 11 which provided early access to Recall.

See also:

It is a few weeks since Microsoft released Windows 11 version 24H2 to the Release Preview Channel. But less than a month after this build was made available to beta testers it has been withdrawn... with little fanfare.

Although Microsoft has not made a big announcement about the fact that the Release Preview build of the next major update to Windows has been pulled, it has quietly updated the release notes for this almost-but-not-quite-ready build:

We are temporarily pausing the rollout of Windows 11, version 24H2 to the Release Preview Channel. We will resume the rollout in the coming weeks.

This is all Microsoft has to say about removing Windows 11 24H2, but the very vocal backlash about Recall is almost certainly a contributing factor. With this build being the one that will push out Recall to compatible machines, the company's developers are now probably scrabbling to make last minute changes.

But while tweaks to Recall are the most likely reason for withdrawing Windows 11 24H2 from the Release Preview channel, this build has various other problems as well -- in fact, it is surprisingly problematic for a build which is on the verge of a full release.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple rolls out new resources for developers

Microsoft has quietly withdrawn Windows 11 24H2 after Recall privacy fiasco

macOS Sequoia Beta rolls out with iPhone mirroring, enhanced Safari, and gaming upgrades

Apple reinforces its privacy leadership

The New York Times adds listen mode and personalization to its news app

Apple Watch gets smarter with watchOS 11

iPadOS 18 introduces new intelligence features and apps for Apple Pencil

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

80 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

13 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft Start Weather blows away the competition with AI-powered forecast accuracy

9 Comments

Windows 10 may be in its death throes, but Microsoft has reopened beta testing

6 Comments

Microsoft starts the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 -- install it now!

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.