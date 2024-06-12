Cherry Embedded Solutions unveils RINGNECK SOM-PX30-µQ7 for diverse HMI applications

CHERRY Embedded Solutions has launched the RINGNECK SOM-PX30-µQ7, a new compact System-on-Module designed specifically for energy-efficient and space-sensitive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) applications. The module leverages Rockchip’s low-power SoC PX30 with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU, ensuring optimized performance for mobile devices across various industries.

The RINGNECK SOM-PX30-µQ7 distinguishes itself with a rich suite of interfaces, including WiFi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, CAN bus, USB, and multiple MIPI options. These features make it a versatile choice for developers looking to create professional-grade applications without sacrificing cost-efficiency or functionality.

Dr. Stefan Roth, Managing Director at CHERRY Embedded Solutions, highlighted the module's balanced design, stating, "Ringneck is part of our SoM series, tailored to meet the stringent requirements of IoT applications. Our experienced engineers have crafted a solution that epitomizes reliability, security, and affordability."

The integrated multimedia processor supports multi-format video decoding and encoding (H.264, H.265), while the ARM Mali GPU enables powerful graphics rendering. Additional features like a dedicated 2D hardware engine and ARM cryptography extensions enhance its utility in applications requiring high visual fidelity and secure data handling.

Applications for the RINGNECK SOM-PX30-µQ7 are broad and include web panels for industrial systems, remote management of vending machines, vehicle component testing, intelligent surveillance cameras, digital signage displays, and smart mirrors for the retail sector.

With its secure boot mechanism and optional EAL6+-certified secure element, CHERRY Embedded Solutions ensures that the RINGNECK SOM-PX30-µQ7 is a secure, reliable, and cost-effective platform for developers and companies aiming to innovate within the constraints of modern IoT and embedded system landscapes.

