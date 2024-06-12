Linux at the core: ChromeOS embraces Android tech to speed up Google AI integration

Google has announced that ChromeOS will be integrating large portions of the Android stack to enhance and speed up the delivery of new Google AI features to Chromebook users. Over the past 13 years, ChromeOS has evolved, serving millions of students, teachers, families, gamers, and businesses with a secure, fast, and feature-rich experience. Recent developments, including features powered by Google AI and Gemini, have positioned Chromebooks as powerful tools for everyday tasks.

The integration of the Android Linux kernel and Android frameworks into ChromeOS’s foundation marks a new chapter in Google’s strategy to accelerate AI innovations and streamline engineering processes. This change will also improve the interoperability between Chromebooks and other devices, such as smartphones and accessories, by unifying technology like the Bluetooth stacks, which began with ChromeOS 122.

While these changes are starting now, they will not be consumer-ready for some time. Google promises a seamless transition to the updated ChromeOS experience once it is available. In the interim, the company remains committed to its regular software updates and ongoing innovations for ChromeOS.

