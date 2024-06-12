Sharp launches XP-P601Q and XP-P721Q 4K UHD projectors

No Comments

Sharp has just introduced its latest 4K projectors: the XP-P601Q and XP-P721Q. The former offers a brightness of 6,000 lumens, while the latter steps it up to 7,200 lumens, ensuring clear, vibrant images even in well-lit spaces.

An impressive feature of these projectors is their maintenance-free design. Built with DLP imaging technology, the P Series does not require filters, significantly reducing the need for regular upkeep. This design promises a low total cost of ownership with a projector lifespan of at least 20,000 hours without the need for lamp or filter replacements, ensuring long-term, worry-free operation.

Installation flexibility is another key advantage. Each model comes equipped with a 1.6x motorized zoom lens and extensive vertical and horizontal lens shift capabilities, simplifying the installation process and providing options for overcoming physical installation constraints. This flexibility is enhanced by features like HDBaseT inputs, which support long-distance single-cable runs for video, audio, and control signals, and the projectors' ability to operate in any orientation without compromise due to their Tilt-free and Roll-free capabilities.

The XP-P601Q can be had here for $5,199, while the XP-P721Q is available here for $6,499. Sharp will support these projectors with a 5-year limited warranty and a choice of InstaCare advanced exchange or a 3-day repair and return service, backed by a skilled technical support team.

