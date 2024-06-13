Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

The latest iteration of Deepin, V23 RC2, is here and the developers are looking for testers! As the final version of the Chinese-developed operating system approaches, many users are considering making the switch from Windows 11 to Deepin for its sleek design and user-friendly features.

One of the exciting new additions in Deepin V23 RC2 is the "Backup Update" toggle, which allows users to opt out of system backups when updating. This can be accessed directly from the Control Center. It’s a handy option, but remember to use it wisely! The release also introduces fresh system fonts like WenQuanYi Micro Hei and WenQuanYi dot-matrix Song, enhancing the visual appeal of the interface.

The update also includes improvements to the Nvidia graphics drivers package, promising better performance and stability for gamers and creative professionals. Additionally, video decoding has been optimized to ensure smoother playback across different resolutions and multiple video streams.

Deepin has also addressed system maintenance by reducing the number of system snapshots. This helps prevent the /boot partition from being overwhelmed with unnecessary backups, making the system more efficient. The installation process itself has become more intuitive, allowing users to select their system language and keyboard layout right at the beginning.

Security and performance have been focal points in this update, with enhancements to crucial packages such as glibc, which now offers better memory management and multithreading performance. Python users will appreciate the integration of version 3.12, which brings faster execution and security enhancements.

Various bugs have been fixed to improve user experience. Issues have been resolved across the board, from UI quirks on the lock screen to problems with the default browser and email applications in Linglong. Icon mishaps that frustrated users in the past should also be resolved with this update.

The Deepin community thrives on user feedback, and with this release, your insights are more valuable than ever. Whether it’s a bug report or a suggestion for improvement, every contribution helps make Deepin an even better open-source OS. So, why not get involved and help shape the future of Deepin? Download it here now. But remember, it is only for testing and may contain serious bugs.