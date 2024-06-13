TCL FLIP 3 helps Gen-Z unplug from social media and focus on real life

Do you find yourself staring at screens all day, spending too much time on social media or gaming when you should be engaging in real life? The new FLIP 3 from TCL Mobile might be the perfect device for you. Flip phones have become the latest trend for Gen-Z, especially for those who want to unplug and take a break from social media.

The TCL FLIP 3 is ideal for those wanting to spend more time enjoying life and less time tethered to a screen. It’s also a great starter phone for kids and teens whose parents want to limit their screen time and social media access.

The FLIP 3 is available now for $79.99 at Walmart through Verizon, Spectrum, and U.S. Cellular. The phone features bright dual displays that make it easy to read and stay connected with what matters. The external 1.77-inch display provides a preview of who’s calling with discreet alerts and notifications, while the internal 3.2-inch display allows you to adjust the font and brightness to your liking.

Navigation is simple with the FLIP 3, thanks to largely printed, easy-to-read keys and a user-friendly interface. Intuitive keys and shortcuts help you quickly access favorite contacts, emails, or notifications. There’s also a dedicated external SOS button for emergencies.

The FLIP 3 includes essential features in a simple-to-navigate menu. Quickly access your preferred email client like Gmail or Outlook and stay productive with the web browser. You can also enjoy music with the included player or plan your schedule with the built-in calendar.

Performance is dependable with the FLIP 3’s long-lasting battery, which offers up to 10.5 hours of talk time and more than 17 days of standby time. The quad-core processor ensures a smooth user experience.

The phone supports hands-free use with a powerful speaker and allows connection with wired or Bluetooth headphones. Dual noise-canceling microphones provide clear calls and HD Voice functionality on a reliable 4G LTE connection.