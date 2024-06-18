Apple Developer Academy to equip students with AI skills

Apple announced today an extensive expansion of its educational offerings, introducing a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum for all Apple Developer Academy students and mentors. Starting this fall, the program will be accessible to learners across 18 academies in six countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and the United States.

This initiative aims to integrate AI training as a fundamental component of the Apple Developer Academy's core curriculum, alongside established areas such as coding, design, and marketing. The curriculum is designed to prepare students for the burgeoning iOS app economy and beyond, equipping them with the skills necessary to contribute effectively to their local communities and the global market.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations, emphasized the importance of coding as a "universal language" and the company's commitment to empowering creators globally with cutting-edge tools and technologies. "We’re excited to see what students will build to share with their communities and the world," said Prescott.

The new curriculum will cover the essentials of AI technology, including the use of Core ML to optimize performance on Apple devices. Students will be involved in project-based assignments under the guidance of experienced mentors and will have access to a network of over 12,000 academy alumni.

Additionally, with the recent advancements introduced at WWDC24, such as Xcode 16 and Swift 6, students will have enhanced tools at their disposal, further supporting their development tasks and encouraging innovation.