Exploited MacOS vulnerabilities increase by 30 percent

No Comments

macOS and iOS have showed an increased exploitation rate of seven percent and eight percent, respectively. Although macOS reduced its total vulnerability by 29 percent from 2023 to 2022, exploited vulnerabilities have increased by over 30 percent.

This is among the findings of the Software Vulnerability Ratings Report from Action1 Corporation which offers insights into vulnerability trends within commonly used enterprise software categories, focusing on exploitation rate and Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerabilities.

"With the NVD's delay in associating Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) identifiers with CPE (Common Platform Enumeration) data, our report comes at a critical moment, providing much-needed insights into the ever-evolving vulnerability landscape for enterprise software," says Mike Walters, president and co-founder of Action1. "Our goal is to arm key decision makers with essential knowledge so that they can prioritize their efforts in vulnerability monitoring using alternative approaches while the traditional reliance on NVDs is challenged. In light of the NVD crisis, the cybersecurity community needs to share information and build stronger relationships amongst private cybersecurity firms, academic institutions, and other threat intelligence platforms to facilitate holistic and timely data sharing so that all organizations can enhance their security posture."

Researchers also discovered a high exploitation rate for NGINX (100 percent) and Citrix (57 percent). Vulnerabilities in these load balancers pose significant risks, as just one exploit can provide attackers with broad access or disruption capabilities against targeted networks.

The report finds increased exploitability of MS Office too as attackers seek to take advantage of human error. MS Office's critical vulnerabilities account for nearly 80 percent of the overall annual vulnerability count, up to 50 percent being RCEs. In 2023, Microsoft saw its exploitation rate rise to seven percent, compared to two percent in 2022.

You can download the full report from the Action1 site.

Image credit: billiondigital/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Exploited MacOS vulnerabilities increase by 30 percent

Enterprises struggle to detect hybrid cloud breaches

Microsoft launches Windows 11 24H2 for Copilot+ PCs, creating a confused multi-tier system of Windows users

Logitech launches Keys-To-Go 2 ultra-portable wireless keyboard

FOX News crushes CNN and The New York Times in May's digital battle for views and engagement!

Sysdig uses automation to cut cloud incident response times

Logitech introduces MX Ink: A new stylus for Meta Quest users

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

57 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

22 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.