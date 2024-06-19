Get 'AI-Driven Project Management' (worth $48) for FREE and harness the power of AI and ChatGPT

In AI-Driven Project Management: Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT to Achieve Peak Productivity and Success, veteran IT and project management advisor Kristian Bainey delivers an insightful collection of strategies for automating the administration and management of projects.

In the book, the author focuses on four key areas where project leaders can achieve improved results with AI's data-centric capabilities: minimizing surprises, minimizing bias, increasing standards, and accelerating decision making.

You'll also find:

Primers on the role of AI and ChatGPT in Agile, Hybrid, and Predictive approaches to project management

How to accurately forecast a project with ChatGPT

Techniques for crafting impactful AI strategy using AI project management principles

Perfect for managers, executives, and business leaders everywhere, AI-Driven Project Management is also a must-read for project management professionals, tech professionals and enthusiasts, and anyone else interested in the intersection of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and project management.

AI-Driven Project Management from Wiley, usually retails for $48 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 2, so act fast.