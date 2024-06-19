Get 'AI-Driven Project Management' (worth $48) for FREE and harness the power of AI and ChatGPT

No Comments

In AI-Driven Project Management: Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT to Achieve Peak Productivity and Success, veteran IT and project management advisor Kristian Bainey delivers an insightful collection of strategies for automating the administration and management of projects.

In the book, the author focuses on four key areas where project leaders can achieve improved results with AI's data-centric capabilities: minimizing surprises, minimizing bias, increasing standards, and accelerating decision making.

SEE ALSO: Boost your AI skills with 'Writing AI Prompts For Dummies' (worth $15) -- free for BetaNews readers

You'll also find:

  • Primers on the role of AI and ChatGPT in Agile, Hybrid, and Predictive approaches to project management
  • How to accurately forecast a project with ChatGPT
  • Techniques for crafting impactful AI strategy using AI project management principles

Perfect for managers, executives, and business leaders everywhere, AI-Driven Project Management is also a must-read for project management professionals, tech professionals and enthusiasts, and anyone else interested in the intersection of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and project management.

AI-Driven Project Management from Wiley, usually retails for $48 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 2, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft has an amazing New+ PowerToys module under development for Windows power users

Get 'AI-Driven Project Management' (worth $48) for FREE and harness the power of AI and ChatGPT

Apple Developer Academy to equip students with AI skills

The prompt plays a critical role in crafting emails with LLMs

Backbone announces limited edition Post Malone mobile gaming controller

Enterprises plan to increase AI investment

Online fraud is a growing problem but businesses are fighting back

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

58 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

27 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

FOX News crushes CNN and The New York Times in May's digital battle for views and engagement

12 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.