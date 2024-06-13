Boost your AI skills with 'Writing AI Prompts For Dummies' (worth $15) -- free for BetaNews readers

No Comments

Learn the art of writing effective AI prompts and break into an exciting new career field.

Writing AI Prompts For Dummies, is a comprehensive guide that will teach you how to confidently write effective AI prompts so you can unlock the full power of generative AI.  Whether it's text, images, or even videos and music you're aiming to create, this book provides the foundational knowledge and practical strategies needed to produce impressive results.

Embark on a journey of discovery with Writing AI Prompts For Dummies and learn how to:

  • Craft AI prompts that produce the most powerful results.
  • Navigate the complexities of different AI platforms with ease.
  • Generate a diverse range of content, from compelling narratives to stunning visuals.
  • Refine AI-generated output to perfection and integrate that output effectively into your business or project.

This resource is brimming with expert guidance and will help you write AI prompts that achieve your objectives.

Whether you're a marketer, educator, artist, or entrepreneur, Writing AI Prompts For Dummies is your indispensable guide for leveraging AI to its fullest potential. Get ready to harness the power of artificial intelligence and spark a revolution in your creative and professional efforts.

Writing AI Prompts For Dummies from Wiley, usually retails for $15 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 25, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Boost your AI skills with 'Writing AI Prompts For Dummies' (worth $15) -- free for BetaNews readers

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

Ransomware up 33 percent in May as new groups emerge

SIEMs cover less than 20 percent of attack techniques

Almost a third of IT assets lack some security controls

Opera One launches native version for Windows on Arm

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

84 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

22 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft Start Weather blows away the competition with AI-powered forecast accuracy

9 Comments

Microsoft starts the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 -- install it now!

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.