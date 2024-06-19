Panasonic Toughbook 40 Mk2 launches with Intel Core Ultra and new AI capabilities

Panasonic today announced a major upgrade to its rugged TOUGHBOOK 40 laptop series. Dubbed the TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2, it marks the company's first venture into Intel Core Ultra processors. This new generation features up to 16 cores and incorporates the latest CPU, GPU, and NPU advancements.

The TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 is designed to enhance productivity and efficiency, particularly for users in demanding fields such as law enforcement, federal agencies, and utility companies. Its NPU offers up to 143 percent faster performance on AI-driven applications and 73 percent quicker generative AI tasks compared to previous models. The integration of these processors also reportedly enables up to 40 percent lower power consumption during AI-enhanced collaborative activities.

Dominick Passanante, Vice President and GM of Panasonic Connect, highlighted the company's commitment to evolving customer needs, stating, "The TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2, equipped with advanced AI capabilities, is another example of how we’re providing the mobile workforce with tools to enhance productivity and efficiency on the job."

The laptop features optional Intel Arc graphics for improved graphical capabilities, crucial for handling large datasets and real-time video feeds. An AMD dedicated GPU option is also available, along with DDR5 memory that offers 75 percent faster speeds, allowing users to multitask effectively during field operations.

For enhanced security and performance, the TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 comes with an optional second SSD, doubling the storage up to 4TB, and uses NVMe connectors for faster data access. This model is also equipped with FIPS 140-2 encryption for secure, hardware-encrypted storage.

Flexibility and customization are at the core of the TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2's design, offering over 9,600 different combinations with user-replaceable locations and expansion areas. The laptop also features the latest in connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7, significantly boosting data transfer speeds.

Enhancements to the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 also extend to its display and durability. It features a 14-inch FHD screen that offers a high brightness level of up to 1200 nits, making it readable even in direct sunlight. The screen is capacitive and can be operated with gloves, which is essential for field technicians and first responders. Rugged certifications such as MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461H, C1D2, and IP66 ensure the laptop withstands harsh conditions, including drops from up to 6 feet, exposure to dust, and water resistance.

The TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 vPro 14-core processor 135H, with an option to upgrade to the Ultra 7 vPro processor with 16 cores, providing the computing power necessary for complex tasks and data analysis. It supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and offers storage options ranging from 512GB to 2TB for the main SSD, with the capability to expand up to 4TB total across two user-replaceable SSDs.

TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 supports 4G and 5G networks, including FirstNet for emergency response, CBRS for private cellular networks, and comes with dual SIM capabilities (physical and eSIM), ensuring reliable and fast communication capabilities essential for mission-critical situations.

Additionally, the device features a 5MP infrared webcam with a privacy cover, tetra array microphones with AI-powered noise reduction for clear communication, and class-leading 95db front speakers. These features make virtual meetings and remote collaborations more effective, even in noisy environments.

Battery life is critical for users who need reliable performance during long shifts, and the TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 delivers with up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, with an option for a second battery to extend usage without needing a power source.

The laptop also includes innovative security features like the Local Platform Erase option, which allows users to securely wipe all contents of the device in less than 10 seconds, a vital feature for maintaining data security in sensitive environments. Additionally, the new COM splitter software enhances GPS capabilities by allowing multiple COM ports to manage different applications simultaneously, which is particularly useful for geographic data management and tracking.

Panasonic's TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2 is now available with a starting MSRP of $4,699.