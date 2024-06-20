Website X5 2024.2 adds direct Stripe integration, drops eCommerce support from Evo edition

Italian developer Incomedia has released Website X5 Evo 2024.2 Evo and Website X5 Pro 2024.2, the second major update of the year of its user-friendly, wizard-driven website builder for Windows.

Version 2024.2 continues a recent focus on updating and optimizing the program’s underlying engine but includes several new features while removing all shop-building capabilities from the lower-end Evo product.

Website X5 2024.2 does include a handful of new features, with the Pro version gaining direct integration with the Stripe payment processing system. Users can now log into their Stripe account directly from within Website X5 when adding it to their shop’s supported payment providers.

The new release also adds automatic file management -- gone is the Project Library, which is now managed by Website X5 itself. In return, users gain two options when importing materials into their site -- Local File and Online Library (the latter for accessing Website X5’s own resources). They can still view key information about projects and connected resources via the Project Optimization window.

Website X5 2024.2 also adds a new library to the FTP publishing engine, adding support for TLS encryption algorithms to extend its compatibility to more servers. The Google Recaptcha 3 service has also been integrated into the program, which can improve user experience logging into parts of user-generated websites without having to meet a challenge.

Other improvements include the addition of cover images to videos as well as the ability to have videos play on a user click or when they roll the mouse over the video thumbnail. Users also gain more customization over tooltip styles.

A full list of detailed changes – including confirmation that all eCommerce features have been removed from WebSite X5 Evo -- can be found in the program’s release notes.

Both Website X5 Evo 2024.2 and Website X5 Pro 2024.2 Pro are available now as free 15-day, function-limited trials for PCs running Windows 7 SP1 or later. The update is free to registered users -- new licenses cost $99.99 (Evo) and $209.95 (Pro) respectively, which includes hosting, updates and access to priority support (Pro only) for 12 months -- visit the WebSite X5 pricing page for details of what’s in each version.