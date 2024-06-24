Beyerdynamic launches VERIO 200 open-ear true wireless earphones

Beyerdynamic has officially launched its first open-ear true wireless earphones, the VERIO 200. Designed for active lifestyles, these earphones combine high-quality sound with an open-ear design, allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings. They are constructed with premium materials, including a metal hinge in the charging case for durability.

The VERIO 200 features a 16.22mm high-performance graphene neodymium driver, which delivers precise sound and robust bass. This design minimizes sound leakage, enhancing the listening experience while ensuring users are aware of their environment, making these earphones suitable for commuting, workouts, and outdoor activities.

Accompanying the launch of VERIO 200, Beyerdynamic has introduced a new app that allows users to personalize their sound experience. This app is the first from Beyerdynamic to offer full custom EQ capabilities and control customization, enabling users to create EQ acoustic profiles, tune the earphones’ sound via a 5-band equalizer, and customize onboard controls.

The VERIO 200 includes two high-quality integrated microphones enhanced with aptX Voice technology, ensuring clear speech intelligibility. Advanced ambient noise detection and filtering features further guarantee clear voice transmission, essential for earphones used on the go.

The earphones are designed with an open-ear hook that offers a natural and comfortable fit, secure enough for intense physical activities. They are IP54 certified, making them splash-proof and sweat-resistant. With up to eight hours of battery life and an additional 27 hours provided by the charging case, the earphones can deliver up to 35 hours of total listening time. A quick 10-minute charge provides an additional 60 minutes of usage.

The VERIO 200 supports Multipoint Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring smooth transitions between devices and is compatible with both iOS and Android. The earphones support the latest audio codecs, including aptX Adaptive, AAC, and SBC, which enhance the quality of audio streaming.

The VERIO 200 is available in Black, Cream, and SPORT color options. They are priced at $219.99 and available now from Beyerdynamic's e-shop here.