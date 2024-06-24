Kingston launches FURY DDR5 RGB Limited Edition memory

Kingston has launched its latest product, the FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition. This memory kit is specifically designed for high-performance computing applications, making it ideal for gamers, video editors, and content creators.

The kit features a striking design with a red and black heat spreader that is inspired by automotive styling. It offers enhanced performance with a speed of 8000MT/s, designed to reduce bottlenecks during intensive computing tasks. The memory also includes 12 LEDs that provide a wide range of customizable lighting effects, managed through the Kingston FURY CTRL software.

Kristy Ernt, the DRAM Business Manager at Kingston, stated, "We are excited to release a new memory option that perfectly combines aesthetics with high functionality. The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition is crafted with cutting-edge technology to support demanding applications and improve system performance."

The memory is available in a 48GB kit, certified by Intel XMP 3.0, and has been comprehensively tested for compatibility with leading motherboard brands. It also comes with an impressive limited lifetime warranty.

Detailed specifications can be seen below.