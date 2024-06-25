WatchGuard makes enterprise-grade threat detection available for all organizations

Smaller businesses are often more at risk of cyberattack simply because they lack the resources of their larger counterparts.

WatchGuard Technologies is looking to change that with the launch of an open XDR solution that delivers levels of visibility into east/west and north/south network traffic previously only available to large enterprises with the resources to manage their own security operations center.

ThreatSync+ NDR automates and simplifies continuous monitoring, detection, and remediation of threats using an advanced AI detection engine. It cuts through the noise of billions of network flows to highlight actionable risks and threats quickly and efficiently.

It presents anomalies as risk-scored and prioritized incidents, giving managed service providers (MSPs) and IT security pros an intuitive dashboard that includes incident location, devices, users, and timelines, empowering them to focus on the most critical threats, review guidance on mitigation, and ultimately, better protect their organizations.

"The launch of ThreatSync+ NDR is the latest example of WatchGuard's continued focus on our partner's opportunity to better protect customers and expand their service offerings by adding to our Unified Security Platform," says Ben Oster, vice president of product management at WatchGuard Technologies. "ThreatSync+ NDR makes it exceptionally easy to bring the latest innovations in cybersecurity to businesses of every size so that MSPs meet the evolving threat landscape with up-leveled defenses and create new service revenue streams."

Alongside this the company is also introducing WatchGuard Compliance Reporting which uses the network controls activated from ThreatSync+ NDR to work with automated or manual reporting. It offers a simple-to-use report creation framework, and automated report creation. Reports available as standard include those for FFIEC, NIST-171, CMMC, GPDR, IEEE, and many more.

You can find out more on the WatchGuard site.

Image credit: alexskopje/depositphotos.com