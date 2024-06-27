Belkin unveils BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank with MagSafe and Qi2

Belkin has just launched its latest product, the BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank, featuring advanced Qi2 wireless charging technology. This new accessory, designed specifically for iPhone 12 and later models, is available in two capacities: 5K and 10K. Customers can choose from a vibrant array of colors including cyber lime, sand, pink, blue, and an exclusive gold variant for European markets.

The BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Banks offer up to 15W of fast charging, ensuring that users can quickly power up their devices without the need for cables. These power banks come equipped with an integrated kickstand that allows for convenient viewing of content on the device while charging. They are compatible with magnetic and MagSafe cases up to 3mm thick and are designed to seamlessly attach to the back of an iPhone without blocking the camera.

The BoostCharge Pro 5K provides up to 16 hours of extra battery life and features a USB-C port for dual device charging. It offers fast charging up to 15W with Qi2 when plugged in and up to 7.5W on the go, priced at $59.95.

The BoostCharge Pro 10K delivers up to 35 hours of additional battery life and includes a built-in USB-C cable for charging up to three devices simultaneously. It supports fast charging up to 15W with Qi2 and up to 20W with the USB-C cable, with a price tag of $99.95.

Both models are part of Belkin's initiative to create more sustainable products, constructed from at least 72 percent post-consumer recycled materials and presented in 100 percent plastic-free packaging.