Microsoft's KB5039299 update is a pretty boring bug fix for Windows 10

No Comments
Windows 10 laptop

Windows 10 continues to live on, although it is now a ripe old age. Despite the looming end-of-life for the operating system, Microsoft has surprised users by continuing to add new features and options.

This is not the case with the new KB5039299 update, however. This is a non-security update which, Microsoft proclaims, "includes quality improvements". This is a cute way of saying it's a boring bug fixer, but if you've been affected by those bugs, it's an important update.

See also:

There are just three highlights that Microsoft draws attention to, including addressing an issue that causes the Open With dialog to appear. Also fixed is a jump list bug that saw actions not being completed, and a keyboard input oddity.

In a lengthier list of changes, Microsoft reveals more about this update:

  • This update addresses an issue that affects MSIX applications. When you install them from an HTTPS URI, they fail to open. This issue occurs when the download of the application is not complete. This damages the package.
  • This update affects mobile device management (MDM). When you enroll a device, the MDM client sends more details about the device. The MDM service uses those details to identify the device model and the company that made it.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects Direct Composition batched presentations. A brief flash of triangles or boxes show on the screen. This issue affects browsers, like Microsoft Edge, and other apps.
  • This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.
  • This update addresses an issue that might stop your system from resuming from hibernate. This occurs after you turn on BitLocker.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). The issue copies unsigned WDAC policies to the Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI) disk partition. It is reserved for signed policies.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects a folder context menu. When you choose the command that removes items, the command adds items instead. This occurs when a third-party service implements a sync feature.

More information about the KB5039299 update is available here.

Image credit: MonticellloDreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Tor Browser 13.5 revamps Android connection experience, introduces 'Betterboxing' feature

The real impact of AI on ransomware

Half of IT pros think there are devices on their network they don't know about

Microsoft's KB5039299 update is a pretty boring bug fix for Windows 10

Microsoft releases KB5039302 update to fix the Windows 11 Snipping Tool, restore the Show Desktop button, and more

Apple expands self service repair to Europe, a continental shift in DIY diagnostics

Google updates Chrome on mobile to enhance user experience

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

59 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

19 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

17 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.