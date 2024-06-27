Microsoft's KB5039299 update is a pretty boring bug fix for Windows 10

Windows 10 continues to live on, although it is now a ripe old age. Despite the looming end-of-life for the operating system, Microsoft has surprised users by continuing to add new features and options.

This is not the case with the new KB5039299 update, however. This is a non-security update which, Microsoft proclaims, "includes quality improvements". This is a cute way of saying it's a boring bug fixer, but if you've been affected by those bugs, it's an important update.

See also:

There are just three highlights that Microsoft draws attention to, including addressing an issue that causes the Open With dialog to appear. Also fixed is a jump list bug that saw actions not being completed, and a keyboard input oddity.

In a lengthier list of changes, Microsoft reveals more about this update:

This update addresses an issue that affects MSIX applications. When you install them from an HTTPS URI, they fail to open. This issue occurs when the download of the application is not complete. This damages the package.

This update affects mobile device management (MDM). When you enroll a device, the MDM client sends more details about the device. The MDM service uses those details to identify the device model and the company that made it.

This update addresses an issue that affects Direct Composition batched presentations. A brief flash of triangles or boxes show on the screen. This issue affects browsers, like Microsoft Edge, and other apps.

This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that might stop your system from resuming from hibernate. This occurs after you turn on BitLocker.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). The issue copies unsigned WDAC policies to the Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI) disk partition. It is reserved for signed policies.

This update addresses an issue that affects a folder context menu. When you choose the command that removes items, the command adds items instead. This occurs when a third-party service implements a sync feature.

More information about the KB5039299 update is available here.

Image credit: Monticelllo / Dreamstime.com