Yes, Microsoft Cross Device Service is causing high CPU usage in Windows 11; no, there is no fix

If you have been experiencing higher than normal CPU usage in Windows 11 recently, you are certainly not alone. There is good and bad news.

The good news is twofold. Firstly, the cause of the issue has been identified by Microsoft, and secondly, it only affects Insider builds of Windows 11. The bad news, however, is that there is no fix available, and no indication of when this may change.

While the various Insider channels exist to enable Microsoft to not only test new features in Windows 11 but also to iron out bugs, the preview builds of the operating system have been particularly riddled with problems of late.

There are a lot of complaints from users that say there has been a spike in CPU usage, with the Cross Device Service having been identified as being at fault. It is not clear exactly why this issue has reared its head, but the service is related to the Phone Link app in Windows 11 and Microsoft has been working on adding new features to this tool.

Writing in the Feedback Hub, Microsoft's Jennifer Gentleman says that "we've identified the cause and are working on a fix". But this was posted over a week ago, and there have been no further updates from the company since.

If you are plagued by the problem and need a workaround, there are a couple of options available to you. The first is to simply take your leave of the Windows Insider program and stick with the release version of Windows 11. The second is to disable the Cross Device Service, but this could have side effects.

