MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport shift gears with new Windows 11 Pro Stealth 18 gaming laptop

No Comments

MSI has launched the Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop: a limited-edition device that combines advanced performance with a premium design. The laptop, showcasing a sleek Midnight Black finish and adorned with the AMG pattern, features a chassis made from a magnesium-aluminum alloy that emphasizes durability while maintaining a sophisticated appearance.

The MSI Stealth 18 is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, which provide powerful gaming performance capable of handling demanding games. It also features a 4K Mini LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors, exceptional contrast, and smooth visuals to enhance the gaming experience.

In addition to its hardware capabilities, the MSI Stealth 18 package includes a specially designed color box, mouse, mouse pad, sleeve, a collection of postcards, and a cable tie, aiming to enhance the overall user experience with thoughtful additions.

Detailed specifications can be seen below.

  • Windows 11 Pro
  • Intel Core Ultra9-185H 3.8GHz
  • 18" UHD+ (3840x2400) 120Hz Mini LED panel
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6
  • 64GB (32G*2) DDR5 5600MHz
  • 2TB NVMe SSD Gen4x4
  • Killer Gb LAN (Up to 2.5G)
  • Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7
  • 6-Speaker Sound System by Dynaudio
  • Vapor Chamber Cooler with 2 Fans + 4 Exhausts
  • IR FHD webcam with Webcam Shutter, featuring HDR & 3D Noise Reduction Plus
  • Ambient Mystic Light by SteelSeries GG
  • MSI AI Engine adjusts various system settings automatically that best fit your needs
  • Magnesium-Aluminum Alloy Chassis

The laptop will be available for purchase starting July 5 in the US, at the MSI Store and Newegg, priced from $3,899. Additionally, there is a limited-time offer that includes an AMG 1/18 Model Car, valued at $299, available while stock last.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport shift gears with new Windows 11 Pro Stealth 18 gaming laptop

Will Apple Vision Pro conquer Asia after flopping in the US?

Best Windows apps this week

How risk profiling can help prevent cyberattacks [Q&A]

Valve launches Steam Game Recording tool in beta

Microsoft brings Xbox cloud gaming to Amazon Fire TV: No console required

TP-Link Archer GE800 BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router now available

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

59 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

21 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.