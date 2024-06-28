MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport shift gears with new Windows 11 Pro Stealth 18 gaming laptop
MSI has launched the Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop: a limited-edition device that combines advanced performance with a premium design. The laptop, showcasing a sleek Midnight Black finish and adorned with the AMG pattern, features a chassis made from a magnesium-aluminum alloy that emphasizes durability while maintaining a sophisticated appearance.
The MSI Stealth 18 is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, which provide powerful gaming performance capable of handling demanding games. It also features a 4K Mini LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors, exceptional contrast, and smooth visuals to enhance the gaming experience.
In addition to its hardware capabilities, the MSI Stealth 18 package includes a specially designed color box, mouse, mouse pad, sleeve, a collection of postcards, and a cable tie, aiming to enhance the overall user experience with thoughtful additions.
Detailed specifications can be seen below.
- Windows 11 Pro
- Intel Core Ultra9-185H 3.8GHz
- 18" UHD+ (3840x2400) 120Hz Mini LED panel
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6
- 64GB (32G*2) DDR5 5600MHz
- 2TB NVMe SSD Gen4x4
- Killer Gb LAN (Up to 2.5G)
- Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7
- 6-Speaker Sound System by Dynaudio
- Vapor Chamber Cooler with 2 Fans + 4 Exhausts
- IR FHD webcam with Webcam Shutter, featuring HDR & 3D Noise Reduction Plus
- Ambient Mystic Light by SteelSeries GG
- MSI AI Engine adjusts various system settings automatically that best fit your needs
- Magnesium-Aluminum Alloy Chassis
The laptop will be available for purchase starting July 5 in the US, at the MSI Store and Newegg, priced from $3,899. Additionally, there is a limited-time offer that includes an AMG 1/18 Model Car, valued at $299, available while stock last.