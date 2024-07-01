SK hynix announces PCB01 SSD for AI-enabled PCs

SK hynix has announced its newest solid-state drive, PCB01, which incorporates the fifth generation of 8-channel PCIe technology. This development is aimed at improving performance metrics such as data processing speed.

The PCB01 SSD features sequential read and write speeds of up to 14GB/s and 12GB/s, respectively, which is notably higher than previous models. These speeds are intended to support operations involving large language models (LLMs) necessary for AI training and inference tasks.

The drive also achieves a 30 percent increase in power efficiency compared to earlier generations, contributing to greater stability for extensive AI computing tasks. SK hynix has implemented SLC caching in the production of PCB01, which utilizes single-level cells within the NAND to expedite data processing, aiming to improve performance for AI applications and conventional computing.

PCB01 also incorporates a security feature known as Root of Trust (RoT). This feature is designed to safeguard against external cybersecurity threats and ensure the protection of user data.

SK hynix plans to offer PCB01 in three storage capacities: 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The company expects to begin mass production and start deliveries of the PCB01 to both corporate clients and individual consumers within this year.

