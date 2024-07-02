Canonical Firefighting Support offers expert troubleshooting for Ubuntu Linux systems

Canonical has introduced Firefighting Support, a service specifically designed for organizations that manage their own infrastructure but require expert assistance for troubleshooting Ubuntu systems. This service, billed annually per node, provides rapid response times and comprehensive support, including Ubuntu Pro.

Firefighting Support ensures that customers receive help from Canonical Managed Solutions engineers within an hour of reporting a high-severity issue, facilitated through video calls. This service also includes Ubuntu Pro + Support, offering 24/7 assistance for selected products without additional fees, ensuring continuous and reliable support.

In addition to operational support, customers can benefit from consulting sessions with Canonical engineers on topics that typically fall outside the scope of managed services. The combined expertise of Canonical Support and Managed Solutions teams ensures thorough troubleshooting and maintenance, enhancing the reliability of the tech stack.

This service is ideal for organizations transitioning to self-managed infrastructure. Unlike traditional enterprise support, which often involves a different team applying standard protocols, Firefighting Support continues with the same team that managed the environment before handover. This approach maintains a high level of personalized support, making the transition to self-management smoother and more efficient.

Firefighting Support is also suitable for highly-regulated environments, such as those with strict security protocols or government entities. It delivers in-depth support without requiring engineers to connect directly to the environment, ensuring compliance with stringent security requirements while maintaining a high level of service.