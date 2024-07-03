OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Release Candidate is here: Download the Linux distribution now

OpenMandriva has released a new candidate version for its rolling release model, ROME 24.07. This update brings Plasma 6 as the default desktop environment, incorporating various new features and improvements.

This version ensures compatibility between Plasma 5 and Plasma 6 packages, allowing users to choose their preferred environment. It's important to note that ROME 24.07 and the upcoming OMLx Rock 5.1 will be the final versions to include the Plasma 5 desktop, indicating a future shift towards exclusive updates for Plasma 6.

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the introduction of Proton and proton-experimental packages, now available independently of Steam, enabling the use of Windows games without additional non-free software.

For developers, the implementation of RPM's Declarative Build feature streamlines the packaging process, supporting various build systems such as cmake, meson, autotools, and python (setuptools/pip).

The release also introduces OM-Welcome, a combined startup and configuration tool that integrates functions from the oma-welcome and om-control-center, aimed at providing a unified platform for system settings and software installations.

Highlighted updates in this Release Candidate include:

  • Desktop Environments: Plasma Desktop 6.1.1, GNOME 46.2, and LXQt 2.0.0
  • Kernel version 6.9.7, compiled using clang
  • Development Tools: LLVM/Clang 18.1.8, GCC 14.1.0, and Mesa 24.1.2
  • Applications: LibreOffice Suite 24.2.4, Chromium Browser 126.0.6478.126, and Firefox 127.0

Please be aware that as a Release Candidate, this version of the operating system is a pre-release and may contain unresolved issues. It is advised to use caution when installing on production machines. For those interested, the new release candidate can be downloaded here: OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 RC.

