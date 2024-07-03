Peppermint OS Linux-based operating system gets new ‘Fully Loaded’ variant

Peppermint OS has announced updates to its lineup, introducing a new version called “Fully Loaded,” alongside its traditional lightweight Xfce desktop. The original Peppermint OS offers a minimalist interface and is available in 32-bit and 64-bit options, emphasizing efficiency and customization with only essential applications installed.

“Peppermint Fully Loaded” is designed for users who prefer a ready-to-use desktop. This version is pre-equipped with a full suite of applications including Firefox, GIMP, LibreOffice, and Thunderbird, aimed at providing a comprehensive user experience from the start. Additional tools like Btop++ for process monitoring, xDaily for system maintenance, and pfetch for system information are also included.

This version uniquely supports Flatpak, enhancing software accessibility, though this feature is not available for 32-bit systems. It integrates a version of the Mint Store modified for Flatpak compatibility, aimed at simplifying application installation.

Download it here now.

